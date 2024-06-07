Lease Extension agreement for Hamburg Community Center has been reached

The Frontier Central School District and the Hamburg Town Board have reached an agreement on a lease extension for the Hamburg Community Center.

The Frontier School District says the one-year "first term" extension will allow services including Youth, Recreation, Senior, Adult Day Care and lunch services to run up until June 30, 2025 at 4540 Southwestern Blvd.

However, starting on February 1, 2025, the beginning of the "second term" will begin, meaning that the District and the Town will start sharing the space.

On July 1, 2025, a small high school on the ECC Campus- Frontier's Big Picture Academy- will move its operations into the community center.

While services will be provided until June 30, 2025, there is still no answer as to where these services will be moved to after the extension is up, and many community members depend on the center for the services it provides.

After meetings between the Town and District took place for over a year regarding the issue, Frontier Superintendent Christopher Swiatek was grateful for everyone's involvement in the resolution.

“We want to thank the Supervisor and the Town of Hamburg board members for working together with us for the benefit of the residents of Hamburg,” he said.

The Town Board released this statement after the agreement was reached:

“Be it further resolved, the Hamburg Town Board thanks the Frontier Central School District and its Board of Education for working with the Town Board to reach this agreement.”