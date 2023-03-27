Learn hands-only CPR at American Red Cross blood drive in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community blood drive will be held on March 27 at the Lockport YMCA from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. During that time, three free hands-only CPR classes will also be offered by the Red Cross to constituents who sign up beforehand. The 30-minute classes will be at 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 1 p.m.

The drive is being put on through a partnership between Assemblyman Mike Norris of Lockport and the American Red Cross.

“As a regular blood donor, I know how critical keeping up our blood banks’ supply is. I also know how simple it is to donate and I encourage everyone who can donate to please do so.” Norris said, “Also, learning a new, lifesaving skill like hands-only CPR is an easy way to pay it forward as you never know when an emergency may arise and you may need to call on this essential skill and help to save the life of someone.”

According to the American Heart Foundation, hands-only CPR performed in the first few minutes can help save the lives of those suffering from cardiac arrest.

To sign up for the blood drive or hands-free CPR class, please call Norris’ office at (716) 839-4691.