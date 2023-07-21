Learn about the 2024 total solar eclipse at the Williamsville Planetarium

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is getting ready for a once in a lifetime experience that's more than two hundred days away.

A total solar eclipse will happen right over New York on April 8th, 2024. This summer, the Williamsville Planetarium is holding "Eclipse Deputy Training" preparing people for the event.

A hands-on class will teach you how to conduct "safe solar observation." They also discuss how the eclipse will unfold in detail, so that you can guide others as to what to expect and how to prepare.

There are three more classes on August 2, 16, and 23 all from 3 to 5pm. You can sign up here.

The district also ordered 25,000 solar eclipse glasses for students and staff members.

