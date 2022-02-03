Leaders of the Genesee area took initiative to help remove snow for those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The winter snowstorm heads its way to Buffalo, and many are still stuck in their homes or can’t move their cars.

Community leader, Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries & Community Action Coalition WNY took action to help prep and protect the Genesee neighbors.

While pastor Tim and his team shoveled the snow away from this one Genesee residence, a woman living in the home couldn’t believe her driveway was being cleared.

“I have an 81-year-old mother, and they blocked us in, and what I’m saying is that I’m between two lots, and they continuously keep blocking me like that, so no car can come up here nor the ambulance can get my mother.”

The resident says now she can pull in her driveway.

“So it’ll be clear out so it won’t be so bad, but Oh My God, this is awesome,” she says.

The resident also expressed how it’s been weeks of no help with snow removal.

As Tim helps the lady to her car, he says his organization uses a database that can help them direct them to homes of senior citizens and those living with disabilities.

“So what we did is that we have an operation snow patrol and snow removal, and what we do is we go by those addresses that were already cleared,” he says.

Tim shares the excitement of paying it forward to his community in the Genesee area.

Your adrenaline keeps going because you’re giving back, especially from a community I served in and am a part of,” Tim says. “The residents are disabled, and a lot of them don’t have people to check upon them.”

The community leader encourages many to join the movement.

“Because we have people in different areas fulfilling different tasks, so more volunteers in the best way we can help this city get through these storms during these times.”

To be a helping hand, you can sign up at the Martha P. Mitchell Community Center.

There’s also a gofundme page to help with the emergency snow patrol movement for areas that may be left behind. Click here for the link.