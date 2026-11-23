BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Western New York Maritime Charter School, education goes far beyond the classroom. Through a combination of academics, character development, physical fitness and leadership training, the school is preparing students to become confident, responsible leaders.

Serving students in grades 5 through 12, Maritime incorporates military-inspired structure through its Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program. Cadets are encouraged to take responsibility, support their peers and develop skills that will serve them long after graduation.

The school's guiding philosophy, "Leaders Made Here," is more than just a motto.

"I went from a cadet who was not on the best track at Maritime, and I had all the tools given to me to become someone better," said Cameron Barclay, the school's Cadet Commanding Officer.

Maritime's approach emphasizes hands-on leadership, accountability and personal growth, giving students opportunities to challenge themselves while preparing for college, military service or careers in the workforce.

The school's impact also extends into the community. According to their website, cadets completed more than 9,400 hours of community service during the 2025–2026 school year, while the Class of 2026 achieved a 94% graduation rate.

"What it comes down to is, can we make you a better citizen once you graduate from this school?" said Antony Washington, Master Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. "We teach life skills, right? And that's exactly what most people need when they graduate from high school."

Through education, mentorship and leadership opportunities, Western New York Maritime Charter School continues to demonstrate its mission is about more than preparing students for graduation. It's about preparing them for life.

Learn more: Western New York Maritime Charter School

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