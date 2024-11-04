Leaders call on Western New Yorkers to live up to 'City of Good Neighbors' ahead of election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Keep the peace. That's the message from dozens of Western New York civic and religious leaders ahead of Election Day.

They don't have the same political views, but they agree on one thing: there is no place for violence. They gathered in Buffalo on Monday to share their message.

"Our message here today is to say that we may not all vote the same, but we can still be good neighbors," Dan Trippi, the lead Pastor of Restoration Church in Amherst. "For change to happen we have to be able to see the humanity in each other and talk to each other, listen to each other, and build the bridges to create and build the society we know we are capable of having that is inclusive and loving," said Kelly Marie Wofford with Impacting Love Global Ministries. "Over the last year, I've been working hard to make sure that we don't just give in to the partisanship that's been handed down, that is assumed. That we can reach our hand across the aisle and find friends," said Rabbi Alex Lazarus Klein from Congregation Shir Shalom.

"My faith teaches me to see all people made in the image of God, and that means they are worthy of dignity and value," Trippi added. "As I learn to understand where other people are coming from, I think we can find some overlapping interests here. We're calling on Western New Yorkers to live up to our name: the City of Good Neighbors."

The group is urging our community to set an example of peace. No matter who wins the election they urge everyone to:

