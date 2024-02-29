Lead poisoning prevention: Community groups push for Buffalo to comply with rental inspection law

A danger is lurking in many homes in Western New York — lead — exposure can cause serious health problems for children.

Every year, more than 200 kids in the City of Buffalo are diagnosed with lead poisoning.

The Erie County Department of Health said the following zip codes have elevated child lead poisoning rates:



14207

14213

14201

14209

14208

14215

14211

14212

14210

In late 2020 the Buffalo Common Council passed a proactive rental inspection law that requires the city to inspect tens of thousands of rental units every three years, to make sure they're safe and tenants are free from lead exposure and other dangers.

However, since the program was started in 2021, the city has completed less than 5,000 inspections among the 36,000 units covered by the law.

Dozens of community groups recently sent a letter to the city demanding better enforcement.

The city previously put out a statement that cost is a factor, saying that the price tag for fully complying with the law would be nearly $2 million per year.

Andrea Ó Súilleabháin of the Partnership for Public Good and Breana Hargrave of Lead 716 joined 7 Voices on Wednesday to discuss the push by community groups for the city to follow the rental inspection law.