ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Viant, a medical company in Orchard Park, is cutting dozens of jobs.

According to a WARN notice filed with the New York State Department of Health, Viant is laying off 80 employees. No reason for the layoffs was given.

The company has more than 300 employees at its California Road facility.

The layoffs are expected to take effect in March.