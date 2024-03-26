Layoffs hit Fisher-Price in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned about layoffs at Fisher-Price in East Aurora.

According to a source, the layoffs involve a large percentage of the workforce, but Mattel, the parent company of Fisher-Price, would not confirm exact numbers.

A Mattel spokesperson told 7 News that there would be impacts to its East Aurora workforce and there are employees that have been offered roles in other areas of the company.

The spokesperson also told 7 News that there is no plan to move its headquarters out of East Aurora.