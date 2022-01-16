Laying down the snow making hammer in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — What a difference a week makes.

Crews are laying down the hammer when it comes to making snow at the Holiday Valley resort in Ellicottville.

This cold snap has allowed the resort to make up significant ground after a slow start to the season with warmer temperatures and a lack of natural snow.

More of that is expected over the next couple of days.

Holiday Valley now has 31 slopes and trails open for skiing and snowboarding.

That's just over half of them, and 11 of the resort's 13 lifts are spinning.