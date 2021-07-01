Lawsuit looks to reimburse all speed zone camera fines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The battle over the school speed zone cameras has now made its way to court. Attorney Kevin Stocker represents more than 50 people who are trying to have all paid speed zone camera fines reimbursed. Each fine was for $50 if going more than 25 miles per hour.

"It needs to be said that the program is illegal," Stocker said, "Everyone's money needs to be returned and we need to scrap it."

Stocker wants every single person who was fined to receive a refund. He argues that the speed limits being changed and the cameras removed points to his points being valid.

"Even though they don't agree with us in court they agreed in their actions by raising up the school zone limit up to 20," Stocker said.

According to New York State assistant attorney general Joel Terragnoli, a state law allowed the cameras to be installed and thus, the cameras are not illegal.

"The state passed this law to protect pedestrians which should in turn keep their legality," Terragnoli said during court proceedings Thursday.

The state and the City of Buffalo have filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit. The city said they have no comment on the ongoing case.

As for Stocker, he says he's awaiting the judges decision, which is expected soon. He hopes to get 50$ back in the pockets of those who have been ticketed.

"A lot of people are struggling and if you can't pay a $50 fine your registration could be suspended." Stocker said.