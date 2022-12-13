Lawsuit claims BPD officers punched dirt bike driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Police Officers are accused of punching a man riding a dirt bike in Buffalo, causing him serious injury.

A lawsuit, filed Monday in State Supreme Court claims last September, Randy Easley of Buffalo as riding a dirt bike he was fixing for his girlfriend’s daughter when he was chased by Buffalo Police.

“The police pursued him in violation of city policy, and it’s all on video. He get’s off his bike, and there’s an incident where he’s pinned down by two Buffalo Police Officers,” said Attorney Melissa Wischerath who is representing Easley.

Wischerath says he was punched on the ground several times.

“They used pepper spray or mace inside his helmet,” she said. “At which time, they were hitting him and punching him in his ribs.”

The lawsuit claims Easley said “I can’t really breathe like that” when AMR arrived on scene, but he was cleared to go tot he holding center after a brief on-scene physical exam, Wischerath says it’s all on police body camera footage.

“It should be used for training videos, showing officers what not to do,” she said.

The lawsuit claims it was three and a half hours before Easley got medical attention after being locked in the Erie County Holding Center. When he was finally taken to ECMC, it was determined he had a punctured lung and fractured rib.

Easley is seeking damages.

The officers are still on duty, and Buffalo Police say the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Dirt bikes have been a problem on city streets for years. BPD says it has impounded more than 250 ATV and dirt bikes over the last two years, with the bulk of those impounds between Memorial and Labor Day.