Lawsuit alleges negligence in fire at killed Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lawsuit filed in Erie County Supreme Court alleges a construction company working on the Main Street building where a fire broke out, claiming the life of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, was negligent.

The LLC that owned the building, linked to former congressman Chris Jacobs, alleges JP Contracting was negligent when its employees used a torch and leaf blower to melt snow on the building's exterior.

Those actions ignited the blaze inside the building, according to an ATF report that ruled the fire accidental.

It further alleges that JP Contracting breached its duties by failing to keep its worksite in a safe condition that was free of dangers, and for creating the hazards that led to the fire.

The lawsuit does not list a specific dollar amount they are seeking. The company has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

