Lawsuit accuses Assemblymember Patrick Burke of 'inappropriate and discriminatory' behavior

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a lawsuit filed by two former staffers, Assemblymember Patrick Burke is accused of "inappropriate and discriminatory" behavior.

7 News spoke with the assemblyman and the attorney representing his former employees to learn more about these allegations.

The suit was filed Saturday in State Supreme Court by Matthew Dearing and Nicole Golias. They accuse Burke of "inappropriate behavior" including "discussions involving sexual relations and derogatory comments about current and former employees, particularly targeting women."

Assemblyman Burke spoke with 7 News on Monday afternoon and called the complaint ridiculous saying, "This is filled with politics, and then the actual claims themselves...I will say....are insane. It is a fantasy land. It has no basis in reality whatsoever. I'm not concerned about this lawsuit because it is so ridiculous on its face. No reasonable person could read through that and think it's true."

Burke also continued on to say, "There's a long history of these people making false and slanderous accusations. I went through a six-month intensive investigation because of it. I was completely cleared. I'll go through the process again. I'm fine with it. I have nothing to hide and the truth will prevail."

The lawsuit also claims Burke made "disturbing remarks about race, gender, and political issues" and says the events ultimately led to an "explosive confrontation between Dearing and Burke, resulting in the firing of both Dearing and Golias without warning."

Nate McMurray, the attorney representing Dearing and Golias, declined an interview but told 7 News, "My clients are looking forward to resolving this through the legal process, not through the media."

The lawsuit seeks compensation for "harm, emotional distress, and economic losses" as well as attorney fees.