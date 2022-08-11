Lawmakers hope new legislation will eventually solve the chip shortage impacting numerous manufacturers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The critical chip shortage continues to impact manufacturers and slow the production of things like cars, computers, smartphones, home appliances and much more.

The semiconductor chips used in these products has been in short supply during the pandemic. The supply issue has caused prices to skyrocket but lawmakers say, thanks to a new chips and science law signed earlier this week, relief is in sight.

New York Senior Senator Chuck Schumer has pushed for this legislation for years and says it will incentivize manufacturers to make those chips here in the United States. He was at Baxter International today where they rely on the chip to make life saving medical devices. He talked about his plans to help them get those chips.

Senator Schumer says it's a two part plan including, "getting Texas Instruments to get the chips but second get New York and America to start making chips here and that's what I'm hoping to do. That's what the Chips Bill which the President signed on Tuesday will do."

Also Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the New York Green Chips Legislation which provides State tax incentives to encourage chip manufacturers to build new factories in New York.