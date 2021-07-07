Law makes it legal for NY to sue gun manufacturers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Public Nuisance Bill into law. It allows the state or cities to sue gun manufacturers.

The law was among of a host of other steps Governor Andrew Cuomo took on Tuesday aimed at addressing the growing number of shootings throughout the state.

“The only industry in the United States of America immune from lawsuits are the gun manufacturers, thanks the George W. Bush and the NRA,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The immunity came in the form of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. It was signed into law in 2005.

Cuomo hopes the "Public Nuisance Law" will force the hands of manufacturers to make changes to the way they produce and sell their guns.

"As the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, I look forward to enforcing the Public Nuisance law and I stand ready to defend it against all legal challenges," wrote New York State Attorney General Letita James.

Can the state bypass this federal law? Legal expert, Florina Altshiler says, yes, and points to marijuana.

“Under federal, law marijuana is still illegal. But many states including New York and Colorado have exceptions,” said Altshiler.

For the full text of the law: click here.

