Law enforcement take shooting suspect into custody in Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pennsylvania State police say a shooting suspect that was considered armed and dangerous was taken into custody in Chautauqua County.
According to police, troopers responded to an address on West Drive in Waterford Township around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting. An individual was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.
Police were searching for the suspect, 43-year-old William Jacob Concini of Erie, PA, and say he was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. in Ripley and there is no threat to the community.
Concini's vehicle was located in Ripley by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department around 10:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State police at (814) 898-1641.
‼️UPDATE ‼️ William Jacob Concini was taken into custody in Ripley, New York. There is no current threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact PSP Erie at 814-898-1641 pic.twitter.com/VPBOFKOgnT— Troopers C. Schick, M. McGee & H. Kittle (@PSPTroopEPIO) March 31, 2021