Law enforcement take shooting suspect into custody in Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pennsylvania State police say a shooting suspect that was considered armed and dangerous was taken into custody in Chautauqua County.

According to police, troopers responded to an address on West Drive in Waterford Township around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting. An individual was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.

Police were searching for the suspect, 43-year-old William Jacob Concini of Erie, PA, and say he was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. in Ripley and there is no threat to the community.

Concini's vehicle was located in Ripley by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department around 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State police at (814) 898-1641.