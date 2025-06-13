Law enforcement investigation ongoing at Lockport High School

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A law enforcement investigation is ongoing at Lockport High School.

In a statement on social media, the Lockport City School District announced that no one will be able to return to the high school "until law enforcement has completed their investigation and the building is cleared."

The district said it will send a follow-up message when it is safe to return to campus. No information was given on what law enforcement is investigating.

In addition, the district said that due to a situation earlier high school, some buses may be running late. If you have questions about buses, you are asked to call Ridge Road Express at 716-625-9211.