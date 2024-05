CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga police are teaming up with New York State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to investigate a business on Union Road.

Police say "Little Foot Spa" was operating as an illegal massage parlor with reports of prostitution.

Authorities say they questioned four women inside the business, but no arrests have been made.

Police say arrests could be made at a later date.