Law authorizing 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with firearms vetoed in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A law that authorized 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with firearms in Erie County has been vetoed.

The law which was adopted on September 9 was vetoed by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on October 4.

In a letter, Poloncarz said, "in government we must take appropriate action to prevent accidents, especially those that may have such a final result as the death of a child."

The County Executive’s veto is ridiculous and demonstrates how out of touch he is with the people he is elected to represent, especially in Erie County where hunting is a valued tradition in every community. We heard from dozens of sportsmens’ groups, supporters of the legislation, and families who are passionate about hunting before we proposed this law. Right now, nearly every county in New York State has opted-in to allow this. It has already passed the Erie County Legislature. The law requires any 12 or 13-year-old to be supervised by a licensed, experienced adult. Clearly, County Executive Poloncarz did not listen to the overwhelming support laid out by those who spoke at both public hearings on the matter. We are disappointed and plan to call for an override veto vote in the coming days.



Erie County Republican Legislators Todaro, Lorigo, Greene, and Mills

Most counties in New York State have opted-in to allow 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with firearms.

