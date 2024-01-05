Launch party to celebrate Buffalo's 'Original Wing King' and famous 'Mumbo Sauce'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many have heard the stories of the origin of chicken wings in Buffalo, but have you heard the story of John Young?

7 News spoke to the Young family in 2020 who said Young was the originator of the Buffalo wing.

READ MORE: Family stakes John Young's claim as the originator of the Buffalo wing

On Saturday, the Michigan Street Corridor will celebrate Young and his famous "Mumbo sauce" with an event that members of the community are invited to attend. It will take place at 136 Broadway in Buffalo.

"The event marks the release of John Young's Original Mumbo Sauce, a legendary barbecue sauce with roots tracing back to the 1960s. Created by John Young, the 'King of the Wings,' and founder of Buffalo's first wing shop, Wings N' Things, John Young's Original Mumbo Sauce is the authentic and original sauce that kickstarted the Buffalo wing phenomenon. Mumbo sauce is perfect for wings, salmon, or your favorite foods – whether fried, grilled, or baked."

Young's daughter, Lina Brown Young, will be in attendance at the event which will include presentations on the sauce, its history, and free samples. Bottles of the sauce will also be available for purchase.

"The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor and its four Cultural Anchors are proud to be a part of this great event. The John Young story is uniquely connected to the Heritage Corridor story, emblematic of hundreds of stories that celebrate a proud and resilient people and community who despite the odds nonetheless rose above adversity to become incredibly successful. John Young's famous mumbo sauce has stood the test of time and will continue to entice taste buds for many generations to come." -Terry Alford, Executive Director of the Michigan Street Corridor

John Young's Original was founded by Brown-Young and Buffalo Bike Tours owner Marc Moscato. Their collaboration began in 2020 and has since grown through features in Vice Media, History Channel, Food Network, and USA Today.

"I am thrilled to share my father's culinary legacy with the world through the launch of John Young's Original Mumbo Sauce. I want you to enjoy my father’s sauce, and I want you to remember the person who started it.” - Lina Brown Young

“This project combines our shared missions of celebrating our cultural heritage. It’s also a delicious product we’re excited to have everyone try. You don’t know Buffalo until you’ve had John Young’s Original.” - Marc Moscato

Bottles of Mumbo Sauce are for sale online here and will soon be available in stores throughout Western New York.