‘Laughter is good for you:’ Comedy’s biggest festival returning to Jamestown 

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The streets of Jamestown will be filled with laughter for the 32nd Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

This festival started as a way to honor legendary comedian Lucille Ball also known as Lucy from the 1950’s sitcom ‘I Love Lucy.’

And she was from Jamestown.

Content strategist of the National Comedy Center Kate Welshofer tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that Lucy believed in supporting and showcasing new and rising comedy talent.

This festival aims to do the same.

“What's exciting about comedy right now is that you are hearing so many diverse voices in so many diverse ways like you couldn’t before,” Welshofer says. “Whether it’s a podcast, TikTok or Instagram there’s so many more ways for comedians to reach their audience.”

So what can you expect to see at this year’s festival?

“Lucille Ball's personal secretary Wanda Clark is going to be here to give a talk to the audience on Saturday,” says the content strategist.

You’ll also be able to see a live comedy show by several well-known comedians like Nicole Byer.

“And it’s such a great opportunity to see them in your backyard in an intimate venue with your friends and neighbors,” says Welshofer.

More than fifteen thousand people from around the world are expected to descend on Jamestown.

“Laughter is good for you. It lowers your blood pressure and all of those good things and it just makes you feel good,” says Welshofer.

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.

Click here to learn more about the festival and how you can get your tickets.

