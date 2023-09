BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Students are still getting help as they get ready to begin their first full week of classes.

A school supply giveaway took place Saturday at St. Stanislaus Social Hall on Peckham Street here in Buffalo.

Kids received free backpacks filled with a variety of supplies they will need throughout the upcoming school year.

Guest speakers were also on hand talking about a variety of subjects, including bridging the resource gap.