CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information after individuals allegedly pointed lasers at commercial aircraft arriving at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

According to Crime Stoppers the lasers were coming from the Wales/Holland area on Thursday.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible.

If you have any information you can call (716) 867-6161.