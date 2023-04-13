Larkin Square announces 2023 summer season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer is right around the corner and Larkin Square is gearing up for another season of live music, food and fun for the whole family.

Food Truck Tuesdays kicks off June 6 and runs through August 29, 2023. The popular event includes local trucks from Buffalo and Rochester plus live music every Tuesday evening.

KeyBank Live at Larkin returns June 7 and runs through August 30, 2023. Every Wednesday evening features a different local band with unique food, drinks and vendors.

Meccay Photography

More information on upcoming events at Larkin Square can be found online here.