Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Larkin Square announces 2023 summer season

Larkinville rolls out 'Food Truck Tuesday' 2018
https://larkinsquare.com/things-to-do/fo
Nguyen, Thuy Lan
<p>COURTESY: LARKIN SQUARE</p>
Larkinville rolls out 'Food Truck Tuesday' 2018
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 15:45:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer is right around the corner and Larkin Square is gearing up for another season of live music, food and fun for the whole family.

Food Truck Tuesdays kicks off June 6 and runs through August 29, 2023. The popular event includes local trucks from Buffalo and Rochester plus live music every Tuesday evening.

KeyBank Live at Larkin returns June 7 and runs through August 30, 2023. Every Wednesday evening features a different local band with unique food, drinks and vendors.

340409746_1276981599837694_3348169938067481945_n.jpg

More information on upcoming events at Larkin Square can be found online here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up