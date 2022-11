BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Tis the season for holiday shopping!

On December 1, the Larkin Holiday Market will return to the Larkin at Exchange Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market will feature about 35 vendors with food, art, candles, jewelry, and more.

Admission is free but shoppers are encouraged to bring a new toy for children 12 and under for the News Neediest Toy Drive.

More information can be found here.