HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Spring Dairy Carousel returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg this weekend for what they call the "largest dairy cattle show east of the Mississippi."

Exhibitors of all ages, from 14 states and Canada were on hand for a number of events judging different breeds of cattle.

The show concludes Monday with the National Holstein Show, and the Open Jersey show. The event is free for the whole family to attend.