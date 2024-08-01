Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One-person shot in the arm on Kerns Avenue early Thursday morning

There was a large presence in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood on Buffalo's East Side
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a person was shot on Kerns Avenue early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the call around 4:30 in the Schiller Park neighborhood.
The victim was shot in the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

7 News arrived at the scene on Kerns Avenue between Bailey Avenue and Texas Street, around 5 Thursday morning.
7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson saw one person on a stretcher being taken inside an ambulance to an area hospital.
Crime scene investigators leave the scene just after 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will keep you posted as we learn more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!