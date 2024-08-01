One-person shot in the arm on Kerns Avenue early Thursday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a person was shot on Kerns Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the call around 4:30 in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

7 News arrived at the scene on Kerns Avenue between Bailey Avenue and Texas Street, around 5 Thursday morning.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson saw one person on a stretcher being taken inside an ambulance to an area hospital.

Crime scene investigators leave the scene just after 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will keep you posted as we learn more information.