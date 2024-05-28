Large police scene in Amherst Tuesday morning where troopers are conducting search

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are conducting a search in Amherst Tuesday morning.

A large police scene was reported on North French Road in the area of Got Creek and French Oaks Lane.

State police vehicles were among a long line of cars parked on the shoulder of the road where the search was happening.

7 News reached out to New York State Police for more information. We are told state police will be in the area for a few hours to conduct a search. They say there is no threat to the public.

Authorities say it's unlikely that more information will be released Tuesday.