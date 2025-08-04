Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating 3 scenes after stabbing in Genesee County

514352773_1243721284432457_3674313016951680980_n.jpg
Provided
Large police presence in Alabama, New York on Monday morning.
514352773_1243721284432457_3674313016951680980_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating three scenes following a stabbing on Monday morning.

The scenes are located in the Town of Alabama on Meadville Road, Skye Road and a nearby field.

528332751_1243703117767607_14626322015811717_n.jpg
Mercy Flight responded to reports of an assault victim in Alabama, New York on Monday morning.

Authorities say they received the stabbing call around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. They say two people were taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Their conditions are currently unknown.

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz is headed to the scene to gather new information about what happened. This page will be updated as soon as we learn more.

