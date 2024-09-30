Watch Now
Large police presence in the area of Cleveland Drive and Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced early Monday afternoon that officers were responding to an active scene in the area of Cleveland Drive and Cayuga Road.

Police said Cayuga Road was closed between Cleveland Drive and Maryvale, they asked motorists to avoid the area and residents in the area to remain in their homes.

7 News had a crew at the scene and police told us there's no imminent danger but they are doing everything with an abundance of caution.

Just before 3:30 p.m., police announced the road was back open and "more information about the incident will be forthcoming."

