Large fire shuts down Route 5 in Batavia; drivers asked to avoid area

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A large fire has forced authorities to shut down part of Route 5 in Batavia on Friday.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says West Main Street Road (Route 5) is closed to traffic between Kelsey Road and Lewiston Road.

Crews have been battling a fire at Hodgins Engraving on Route 5 for several hours. Smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., the sheriff's office stated that Route 5 could possibly be closed to traffic for several hours.

