LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that started Tuesday night at Golf Carts Unlimited in Lake View.

Officials say the fire broke out at the facility around 7 p.m. Multiple crews responded to the scene.

WATCH: Large fire breaks out at Golf Carts Unlimited in Lake View

Large fire breaks out at Golf Carts Unlimited in Lake View

The Town of Hamburg Emergency Manager says the work done at this facility and the products sold may have helped the fire spread.

"Golf cart sales and repairs, so there were golf carts with a lot of petroleum-based carts, tires, plastics, and then of course tools that are used in the repair of the golf carts," said Sean Crotty, Emergency Manager.

The building was closed at that time, and no injuries have been reported.