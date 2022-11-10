Watch Now
Large Buffalo police presence at two different scenes Thursday morning

WKBW
Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 11:59:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was a large Buffalo police presence at two different scenes on Thursday morning.

A 7 News crew captured video of the large police presence at both scenes around 8:30 a.m.

One of the scenes was on Virginia Street between 10th Street and West Avenue. The 7 News crew at the scene saw one person taken away on a stretcher at this scene.

virginia scene 1.jpg

The other scene was on Pennsylvania Street in the area of Busti Avenue and Trenton Avenue.

pennsylvania scene 1.jpg

7 News has reached out to Buffalo police for information, we are waiting to hear back.

