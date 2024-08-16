Large boa constrictor found inside vacant Lackawanna home

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Talk about a wild discovery.

Lackawanna Police received a call at midnight on August 2 about a large, unknown species of snake found by an individual inside a vacant house.

An officer with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation arrived a short time later and was able to take possession of the reptile. It was then identified as a boa constrictor.

The officer then took the snake to an animal hospital to be evaluated.

The DEC says a reptile rescue group will be working to find the boa constrictor a new home.

