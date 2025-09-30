Canadian computer outage causing backups at border crossings including Peace Bridge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y — A heads up if your commute involves the I-190. There is a large backup on the interstate at the Peace Bridge exit.

Signs on the 190 say the Peace Bridge is closed to commercial vehicle traffic.

Traffic cameras also show that traffic is stalled at the inspection plaza.

According to the Buffalo & Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority, the backups stem from a nationwide Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) computer outage for cargo systems. Authorities say it remains unknown when the issue will be resolved.