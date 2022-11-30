Watch Now
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: A Rainbow flag flies above the San Diego Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Community Center in San Diego, California on Wednesday, November 5, 2008. Proposition 8 passed in Tuesday's election banning same sex marriage .(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 19:00:20-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Senate has passed bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages. It's an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.

The bill approved Tuesday would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation is “a long time coming” and part of America’s “difficult but inexorable march towards greater equality.”

Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the bill to the House and President Joe Biden’s desk.

