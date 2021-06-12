Lance Corporal Frederick Ziomek's name added to Western New York Vietnam Veterans Monument

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The name of a Vietnam veteran who died while serving in the Marines was added to the Western New York Vietnam Veterans Monument at Canalside in Buffalo.

Lance Corporal Frederick Ziomek was born in Buffalo in 1951 and enlisted in U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Maryvale High School in August of 1969.

Ziomek with the 1st Marine Division for eight months, largely in Vietnam, and was promoted to Lance Corporal.

While serving in South Vietnam, Ziomek contracted malaria and was evacuated to a U.S. Army hospital in Japan.

Ziomek died from infection on October 6, 1970 at the age of 19.

“Over fifty years ago, Lance Corporal Ziomek made the ultimate sacrifice while serving this nation,” said Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y. 26). “Through the persistent efforts of his family his name has finally and rightfully been inscribed alongside the names of all the heroes listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and in Buffalo, New York. This lasting tribute represents the eternal reverence of a grateful nation.”

Paul Marzello, President & CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, added, "We are very grateful to have been part of the effort, along with the Ziomek family and Congressman Higgins, to right this wrong. LCpl. Ziomek sacrificed his young life in duty to his country and we are honored to add his name to our Vietnam Veterans Memorial where he will join the names of his fellow fallen soldiers. May he rest in peace knowing he earned his place of honor and will never be forgotten."

“Our beloved family member, Frederick Ziomek, lost his life in the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago. While he is gone, he will never be forgotten. His courage will be remembered in the hearts of those that loved him, and he will forever and always be memorialized as our hero. Our freedom and liberties carry on because of the sacrifice of Fred and his fallen comrades; for that we are eternally thankful”, said Donna Quigley, Treasurer of Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight and cousin of LCpl. Ziomek.

Ziomek's name was added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington in September 2020.