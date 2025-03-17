Lancaster police warn residents to keep vehicle doors locked and garage doors closed

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warning to residents to keep their vehicle doors locked and their garage doors closed.

According to police, a Facebook post regarding stolen vehicles and home invasions has gained traction and the department wanted to provide some clarity.

Police said there have been five reports of stolen vehicles so far this year and three of the vehicles that were taken had the keys inside. Two were taken without the keys. Three were taken from open garages and two were taken from a driveway/parking spot. There have not been any reports of home invasions and there is no information suggesting the vehicles were stolen by the same group of people.

"As always, the Lancaster Police Department is proactive in patrolling our streets, however these incidents do occur," police said in a Facebook post. "We encourage the residents of Lancaster to keep their vehicle doors LOCKED and their garage doors DOWN."

If you have any concerns you can contact Lancaster police at (716)683-2800.