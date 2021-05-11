Watch
Lancaster police searching for armed robbery suspect

Lancaster Police Department
Posted at 6:54 PM, May 11, 2021
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in two armed robberies.

According to police, the suspect entered a hotel on Transit Road around 5:30 a.m. and displayed a black handgun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect then entered a Maple Drive hotel within minutes of leaving the last one and also displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described by the Lancaster Police Department as a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing 150 pounds. The suspect was pictured wearing an orange reflective safety vest, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans, dark-colored shoes, a green baseball hat and a light-colored mask.

Police say the suspect was seen entering a light-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Detective Bureau at (716) 683-3120 ext. 118 or 136.

