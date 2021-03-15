Lancaster police officer honored for rescuing woman and children from apartment

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lancaster Police Department is recognizing an officer who alerted a Depew family that their apartment building was on fire.

Officer James Robinson, Jr. was on patrol March 1 when he saw smoke coming from the roof of 4880 Broadway. While some tenants were evacuating the building, Officer Robinson learned others may still be inside the apartments in the back.

Robinson entered the building and alerted a woman in the rear apartments, who was unaware that the building was on fire. Police say he helped the woman and her children leave the apartment as smoke spread quickly. Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.

Lancaster Police Department Chief Wiliam Karn Jr. presented Robinson with a Letter of Commendation. He was also recognized for his actions by the Lancaster Town Board and New York State Senator Patrick Gallivan.