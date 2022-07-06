LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police announced two arrests were made after officers responded to the report of two people entering vehicles on Woodgate Drive early Wednesday.

Police said the officers responded to Woodgate Drive around 3 a.m. and located two males in the area, one was carrying a plastic bag full of loose change. They were both detained and items that were stolen from vehicles in the area were found including:

A wallet

A drivers license

Air pods

Multiple credit cards

Police said they were both arrested and identified them as 18-year-old Roman Sanders and a juvenile, both from Buffalo.

Sanders was charged with the following and released on an appearance ticket:

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

The juvenile was given an appearance ticket for Family Court and released to the custody of a guardian.