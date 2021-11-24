Lancaster police issue warning after vehicle stolen from driveway while engine was running

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police have issued a warning to residents after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway while the engine was running.

Police said Tuesday a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence in the area of Pavement Road and Broadway while the vehicle's engine was running. The owner told police the vehicle was started so it could warm up and then the owner went back inside. Police said thieves driving through the neighborhood spotted the running vehicle and stole it right from the driveway within minutes.

"Unfortunately, vehicles that are left idling and unattended have become a target for thieves in Lancaster and surrounding communities. This happened numerous times last winter, including at one of our gas stations. These stolen vehicles are then often used in the commission of other crimes across our area," police said in a Facebook post.

Police remind you to never leave your vehicle running with the keys inside while it is unattended and if you see any suspicious activity you should report it by calling (716) 683-2800 or 911.