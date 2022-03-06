Lancaster police investigating crash on Genesee Street in area of Harris Hill and Stony Roads

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police are investigating a crash on Genesee Street in the area of Harris Hill and Stony Roads.

A post on the department's Facebook page around 12:05 a.m. Sunday stated Genesee Street was temporarily closed between Harris Hill and Stony Roads due to crash.

A second post on the department's Facebook page around 7 a.m. Sunday stated Genesee Street was reopened a few hours after the Lancaster Police Accident Investigation Unit completed an investigation.

7 News has reached out to police for further information and we are waiting to hear back.