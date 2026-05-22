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Lancaster PD: Missing Girl Search

Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
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LANCASTER, NY — Lancaster police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Antonasia Eldridge was last seen at her home in the Village of Lancaster. That is near the D&L Plaza. Police say she might also be in the Buffalo area. Antonasia is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 180-pounds.

Antonasia has locks in her hair. She might be wearing a green-hooded sweatshirt and black pants. She could be carrying a gray and blue Under Armour backpack with the letters M-S-M on it. She may also have champagne-colored beats headphones with her name on them.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911, or the Lancaster Police Department.

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