Lancaster officer on leave, Buffalo officer suspended with pay after woman was injured in shooting

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A probationary Lancaster police officer was placed on paid administrative leave, and a probationary Buffalo police officer was suspended with pay after a 22-year-old woman was shot and injured at a Lancaster home.

Police said the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at 296 Enchanted Forest North in Lancaster. It is the home of the Lancaster police officer, who police identified as John LaPiana.

At the time of the shooting, the homeowner, Officer LaPiana, the Buffalo police officer and the 22-year-old woman were inside the home. Both LaPiana and the Buffalo police officer were off-duty.

According to Lancaster police, officers responded to the home after they were initially notified by Buffalo police dispatch. Officers made contact with the homeowner and Officer LaPiana, who said the woman was shot inside the home and was already transported to the hospital.

Police said after a preliminary investigation, it is believed that the shooting occurred around 5 a.m., and the woman was shot in her right leg. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in a private vehicle driven by the homeowner, and Officer LaPiana and the Buffalo police officer were passengers in the vehicle. The woman and the Buffalo police officer were dropped off at the hospital, and the homeowner and Officer LaPiana returned to the home.

According to police, the 9mm firearm involved in the incident was recovered at the scene and is the property of the Buffalo police officer and is not a service weapon. Police said it does not appear that the incident was domestic in nature, and it is believed to be unintentional.

The woman was later transported to ECMC for further treatment and has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office regarding any charges. As of now, no charges have been filed.