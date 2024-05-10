Lancaster man pleads guilty to vandalism at Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Michael L. Stasiuk of Lancaster pleaded guilty in Lancaster Town Court on Thursday to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The district attorney's office said during the early morning hours of March 2, 2023, the Stasiuk intentionally caused damage to Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park located on Transit Road in Lancaster. Stasiuk broke several statutes and drove his vehicle on the property, causing around $200,000 in damage to the park. Police found pieces of the damaged displays inside Stasiuk's vehicle during the investigation.

Stasiuk also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault on Thursday in connection to a separate incident.

According to the district attorney's office, the day after the vandalism occurred, police responded to Pleasant View Drive after receiving multiple 911 calls to check the welfare of a pedestrian. As the officer approached, the Stasiuk ran in front of the vehicle and yelled obscenities at the officer. When the officer exited his vehicle, Stasiuk ran into the middle of the street and another responding police officer had to use his patrol vehicle to block traffic to prevent Stasiuk from being hit by oncoming traffic.

The district attorney's office said the officer attempted to take Stasiuk into custody but he attempted to flee, refused orders and fought with the officer. He bit the police officer’s right hand while resisting arrest and was tased and taken into custody.

Stasiuk was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to continue participation in mental health treatment.