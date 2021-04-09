Lancaster man indicted for hitting teens on bikes with his truck, killing one

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prosecutors will move forward with a number of charges against a Lancaster man accused of hitting two teenage boys with his truck, killing one.

53-year-old Kevin Czajka was arraigned Thursday on an eight-count indictment, which charges him with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Manslaughter, Vehicular Assault, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death and Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Serious Physical Injury.

Police say Czajka was driving home August 28th after drinking beer and vodka at NEAT restaurant/bar on Transit Road when he hit 18-year-old Maytham Vukelic of East Aurora and his 17-year-old friend with his truck. The two were riding their bikes on Pleasant View Drive. Police say Czajka left the scene, but was later found after police used a trail of broken parts falling off his 2019 Chevy Silverado to track him down.

The teens were both taken to ECMC. Vukelic died at the hospital. His friend was hospitalized for several days for a serious injury.

Czajka is scheduled to return to court Monday, May 24, 2021 for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.