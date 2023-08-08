Lancaster man facing child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Christopher Gostick of Lancaster was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with attempted production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in June 2023 a nine-year-old girl disclosed to her family that Gostick had kissed her on the lips. Her father and Gostick’s brother confronted him about the incident and took possession of two of his cell phones.

The following was allegedly found on the cell phones, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:



Pictures of Gostick kissing the girl

A video of the girl using a bathroom

Commercially available child pornography

A video recording of a Snapchat conversation between a prepubescent female and an adult male user, which appears to be Gostick. During the conversation, the male user directs the prepubescent female to send him a sexually explicit video.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gostick has a prior conviction for attempted possessing a sexual performance by a child under age 16 and is a Level 1 registered sex offender.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of 25 years in prison, a maximum of 50 years, and a fine of $250,000.