Lancaster man dies after tractor trailer crashes in Orleans County

YATES, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man died after his tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon in the Orleans County Town of Yates.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office, Lebert Cleveland, 59, was heading south on County Line Road shortly before 3 p.m. when his tractor trailer veered off the road. It came to a stop on the front lawn of a home.

Rescuers found Cleveland unconscious behind the wheel. He was taken to Medina Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are not saying what may have caused Cleveland to lose control of his big rig. No one else was hurt.

